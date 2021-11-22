New Kia Niro TEASED ahead of this week’s reveal – expect ICE as well as EV Niros

The new Kia Niro is teased ahead of a reveal on 25 November complete with new styling and a new interior, with EV and ICE powertrains.

The Kia EV6 may be Kia’s poster boy for EVs, but it’s the Kia e-Niro that laid the foundation for the EV6 with its affordable (for an EV) pricing, good performance and good range, despite being built on a platform designed for ICE powertrains.

You might have thought, with the EV6 now out in the wild, that all Kia’s ‘future’ EVs would come with an EV-specific platform as Kia transitions to a new world of just EVs. But that’s not going to happen, for a while yet.

In fact, the Kia Niro is about to be updated and is teased (above and below) by Kia, and it looks like the electric version of the Niro will continue – on its current platform – alongside pure ICE and hybrid powertrains.

That said, the new Niro looks to have borrowed a chunk of its interior from the EV6, with its digital instruments and steering wheel looking like they’ve been nicked from its EV sibling, and just a slightly smaller infotainment screen marking out the difference.

Styling for the front end of the new Niro looks to be a bit more SUV-focussed and take cues from Kia’s HabaNiro Concept from 2019, new grille, two-tone paint and what looks to be a clamshell bonnet, with the back end getting a makeover with new vertical tail lights.

The new Kia Niro will be revealed on 25 November.