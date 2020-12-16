New Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid costs from £44,995 in the UK

The new Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid is available in the UK from £44,995, rising to £53,095 for the range-topping Sorento 4 PHEV.

The arrival of the new Kia Sorento – Kia’s largest SUV offering in the UK – was limited to an on-line reveal after Covid put paid to the Geneva Motor Show back in the spring, sporting Telluride influences in its looks (we don’t get the Telluride in the UK) and promising to be an able and appealing large family 7-seat SUV.

Of course, this is 2021, so in addition to the ICE models of the Sorento we’re also getting a plug-in hybrid model, and Kia has already detailed what powers the Sorento PHEV a few months ago. But now they’ve come up with specs and prices as pre-ordering opens.

In a nutshell, the Sorento PHEV comes with a 1.6 litre four-pot petrol engine and 90bhp electric motor delivering a combined 261bhp and an EV range around 30 miles.

Just like the rest of the Sorento range, the PHEV comes in 2, 3 and 4 trim levels, with the Sorento 2 (from £44,995) offering 19″ alloys, LED headlights, Parking Sensors, Climate, heated steering wheel and front seats, reversing camera and 8″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Sorento 3 (from £48,895) adds black leather, privacy glass, power tailgate, self-levelling suspension, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and a 10.25″ infotainment screen. Sitting at the top is the Sorento 4 (from £53,095) where Kia throw in stuff like Nappa leather, Panoramic roof and ventilated electric seats.

The new Kia Sorento PHEV is now available to pre-order.