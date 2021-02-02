New Kia Sorento RECALLED – because the eCall SOS system turns OFF in an accident

The new Kia Sorento, introduced in the UK in 2020, is being recalled as the eCall SOS system turns off in the event of an accident.

The new Kia Sorento was due to debut at the Geneva Motor Show last year as Kia’s latest iteration of their very good family SUV bowed in ahead of going on sale.

But, as with most sound plans in 2020, Covid put paid to that so the new Sorento was revealed online instead before going on sale in the UK. But now, a few months on, Kia is having to recall the Sorento.

Just like every other new car on sale in the UK, the Sorento is fitted with an eCall SOS system which automatically notifies the emergency services in the event of an accident, sending over location and details like VIN and air bag deployment to cut response time and save lives.

The problem for the new Sorento – at least those built between 1 September and 14 December 2020, some 965 cars – is that instead of notifying the emergency services in the event of an accident the system turns off if an air bag is deployed. Which, even as non-techies, we know isn’t quite how things are supposed to work.

Kia are contacting all owners for the free fix to reset and update the eCall system, but of you have a new Sorento, and don’t hear from Kia, you can call them on 08000 158757.