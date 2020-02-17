New Kia Sorento REVEALED ahead of Geneva debut as Kia’s SUV goes a bit posh

The new 2020 Kia Sorento is revealed ahead of its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, with a new look, more room and a more upmarket interior.

We had a tease for the new Kia Sorento a couple of weeks ago as Kia got the ball rolling for its reveal at the Geneva Motor Show. But you don’t need to wait for Geneva to see the new Sorento as it’s now been revealed in South Korea.

This new Sorento does look quite a bit different to the current Sorento, taking many of its, sharper and more angular, styling cues from Kia’s bigger Telluride (which we don’t get it in the UK), with shorter overhangs, a bit of a growth in size (around 10mm all round), and an extra 35mm in the wheelbase for more interior room.

That bigger interior promises more room for all seven occupants, with a jump in quality and some big screens; a 12.3″ digital instrument panel flowing in to a 10.25″ infotainment screen in the middle, with a screen for HVAC sitting below that.

Kia will be confirming specs for the UK version of the new Sorento by the time it turns up at Geneva. but specs and looks will be only slightly different to this Sorento.

Under the skin you can expect a 2.2 litre diesel with around 200bhp, a petrol hybrid with around 230bhp and, although probably not until later this year, a plug-in hybrid Sorento with a round 260bhp.

The European reveal for the new Sorento will be on 3 March at the Geneva Motor Show.