New Kia Sorento SUV detailed after Geneva launch scuppered

Kia has revealed the new Sorento SUV for the UK and Europe after its planned debut at the Geneva Motor Show fell victim to the show’s cancellation.

We had a tease for the new Sorento SUV from Kia back in early February, followed a couple of weeks later by a look at the new Sorento thanks to its debut in South Korea.

But the plan to properly reveal the new Sorento for the UK and Europe was scuppered by the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show as Covid-19 concerns grew so Sorento has done the next best thing (or is it now the best thing?) with an online debut.

As we’ve already seen, the new Sorento takes its design cues from the (not in the UK) Kia Telluride, with a new look for the Tiger Grille, new LED headlights, a sharp shoulder line and new vertical tail lights.

Inside the new Sorento goes more upmarket offering cloth, two-tone leather and Nappa options, metallic trim, 12.3″ driver display, 8″ infotainment screen (10.25″ on more expensive models) and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powertrain options will be diesel and hybrid, with a plug-in hybrid to follow, with the 2.2 litre diesel engine option delivering 199bhp to the front wheels through an eight-speed auto ‘box, with the hybrid option getting a 1.6 litre petrol engine and 59bhp electric motor combining for 227bhp through a six-speed auto ‘box, with 4WD versions available too.

Kia will offer a choice of 10 paint options, 17″-20″ wheel options and safety stuff including Forward Collision, Intelligent Speed Limit, Smart Cruise, Lane Follow, Driver Attention and more.

No prices for the new Sorento in the UK yet, but they should start at the right side of £35k.