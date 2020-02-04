New Kia Sorento SUV TEASED ahead of Geneva Motor Show debut

The Kia Sorento – Kia’s range-topping SUV in the UK – is about to be updated, and Kia start the tease for the new Sorento ahead of a Geneva debut.

The Kia Sorento is about to be updated – probably with a European debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month – so Kia are starting the tease for their updated SUV with a single image (above) which will probably be just the first of a series in the coming weeks.

What we can gather from this tease image of the new Sorento is that it’s going back to a more angular look – eschewing the more curvy lines of the current Sorento – complete with a new take on the Kia ‘Tiger’ grille and a back end which looks to have been inspired by the Telluride (which we don’t get in the UK).

Kia’s take on the Hyundai Santa Fe, the new Sorento will almost certainly come with Kia’s 2.2 litre diesel and eight-speed automatic ‘box – and 4WD – but although it may not be available at launch there will be a plug-in hybrid version of offer too.

That plug-in hybrid powertrain will probably use the 1.6 litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor powering the back wheels to deliver an electrified 4WD model.

Expect more details, and more images, in the coming weeks ahead of a European debut at Geneva, and perhaps an even earlier reveal in South Korea.