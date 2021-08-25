New Kia Sportage for the UK and Europe TEASED as a smaller, sportier Sportage

Kia teases a new Sportage model designed specifically for the UK and Europe, smaller in size and sportier in looks. Debuts next week.

You may be a little confused by Kia teasing a new Sportage with a design sketch (above) in light of the reveal in June of the new Kia Sportage.

But it seems, despite Kia delivering the news of the new Sportage in a UK press release, that the Sportage we saw in June is not the Sportage heading for the UK.

Instead, for the first time, the UK and Europe are getting a version of the Sportage designed and developed specifically for the European market. Which, in an era of globalisation of models to cut costs, seems rather unusual.

Kia says the ‘Global’ version of the Sportage released in June increased significantly in size, but the Sportage for the European market will be more of a spiritual successor to the current Sportage. So, more compact then.

Not only will the Sportage you can buy be smaller, but it’ll also come with an intricate front-end design and be a ‘Coupe’ SUV with a swooping Fastback roof and strong road presence.

It all adds up, say Kia, to a Sportage with heightened levels of agility and performance, perfect for UK drivers.

The tease for this UK Sportage previews an online reveal due on Tuesday (1 September 2021) ahead of sales starting later this year.