New Kia Sportage JBL Black Edition – with added ‘Blackness’ and JBL Sound

The Kia Sportage JBL Black Edition arrives as a special edition Sportage complete with a dark makeover and JBL sound system. Starts at £28,545.

The whole ‘Black’ take for limited edition cars to get punters in to showrooms is a well-trodden one, but that’s not stopping Kia using a ‘Black’ makeover to deliver a new special edition model.

The Kia Sportage JBL Black Edition arrives from Kia to put a bit of extra fizz in to sales of the Sportage mid-size SUV, sporting, as you would expect, dark elements and enhanced sound.

The JBL Black comes with a et of 17″ black alloys, skid plates front and back, new grille and gloss black roof rails, with an interior in black leather and a Phantom Black metallic paint job too.

Based on the already decently-equipped Sportage 3, the JBL also comes with parking sensors, panoramic roof, LED headlights, 360 camera, an 8″ infotainment screen and heated front and rear seats (and steering wheel). And, of course, an upgraded JBL Sound System and a free wireless JBL speaker.

Tow engine options are on offer, with a 174bhp four-pot petrol and a 1.6 litre four-pot diesel with 134bhp, both as standard with a six-speed manual ‘box but with a seven-speed auto on offer (an extra £1,215).

The Kia Sportage JBL Black Edition is now on sale at Kia’s UK showrooms, starting from £28,545.