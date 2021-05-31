New Kia Sportage – Kia’s Hyundai Tucson Cousin – TEASED ahead of July debut

A new Kia Sportage is on the way, as cousin to the new Hyundai Tucson, and the UK will get a Europe-specific version with bold looks.

It was last autumn when the new Hyundai Tucson arrived, so we’ve been expecting a new Kia Sportage – which uses much of what sits under the Hyundai – to put in an appearance soon.

And here it is, teased ahead of a July debut with new looks, big screen and a version designed specifically for the UK and Europe market.

The front end will feature big Tiger nose grille as Kia follows what seems a trend to make grilles as big as possible before they get consigned to history by BEVs, with big running lights, meaty haunches and a (also currently de rigueur) full-width light bar at the back.

Inside the new Sportage is treated to a big screen spanning both digital instruments and infotainment, likely the same as the twin-screen set-up in the new Tucson under a single cover, and much the same tech as the Tucson.

Karim Habib, Kia’s Head of Design, said:

Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets modernity, the new Sportage challenges design norms with an adventurous yet contemporary exterior and a beautifully detailed and pioneering interior. With new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward, but rather move to a completely different level within the SUV class.

Expect engines and drivetrains to be much the same as the Tucson, including FWD and 4WD, with 48v Mild Hybrid, full hybrid and PHEV too.

Expect another tease or three before the new Kia Sportage arrives in July.