New Kia Sportage OFFICIALLY revealed with Kia EV6-inspired looks

The new Kia Sportage SV is revealed with styling inspired by the new electric Kia EV6, and a specific UK/European Sportage too.

Last week we had a tease for the new Kia Sportage, Kia’s take on the new Hyundai Tucson, and now Kia has officially taken the wraps off the new Sportage. Although don’t seem willing to share any real detail.

The press release is keen to tell us that the new Sportage has “Tense and crisp lines ripple along the refined body, amplifying dramatic styling tensions” and that its design, influenced by the new Kia EV6, uses Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy.

To add to the PR-speak and gobbledegook, Kia explain that the ‘Opposites United’ philosophy is formed of five pillars:

Joy for Reason Power to Progress Technology for Life Tension for Serenity Bold for Nature

It all adds up, beyond the nonsense, to a new Sportage with new family looks including boomerang headlights, a concave tailgate, big haunches and spoiler, with a contrast roof option and an interior with big screenage.

There’s no information on what will power the new Sportage – although you can expect it to be entirely similar to the new Tucson’s powertrains – nor news of what tweaks Kia will make to deliver a version of the Sportage specifically for the UK and Europe.

It seems, despite this ‘reveal’ of the new Sportage, that it’ll be September before we find out.