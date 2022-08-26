New Koenigsegg CC850 production INCREASED to better meet demand

Koenigsegg has announced that, due to big demand, they’ve decided to increase the production run of the new Koenigsegg CC850 to 70 cars.

It’s just a few days since the Koenigsegg CC850 was revealed as an homage to Koenigsegg’s original CC8S, with just 50 cars being built to celebrate the 50th birthday of Christian von Koenigsegg’s eponymous megacar company.

But despite looks which echo the original CC8S, the CC850 isn’t a mechanical recreation of that original ground-breaking Koenigsegg, but a completely modern Koenigsegg.

That means the CC850 has a carbon fibre monocoque from the Jesko, double wishbones, adjustable dampers and Koenihsegg’s Triplex rear damper together with the Jesko’s 5.0-litre V8 producing up to 1,365bhp. It also comes with a unique ‘manual’ gearbox – Koenigsegg calls it the ‘Engage Shift’ system, which combines a manual and auto ‘box in one.

With a run of 50 cars planned, Koenigsegg has seen all 50 slots sell out straight away so, after consulting those who’ve ordered for feedback, they have decided to add an additional 20 cars to the run – one for each year since the CC8S arrived – to better meet demand. Christain von Koenigsegg said:

The response to the CC850 is overwhelming. Producing an additional 20 on top of the planned 50 CC850s is still not even close to demand, but it gives us the chance to consider the brand loyalists to a larger degree, while also welcoming a small portion of new owners. Clearly, we struck a chord with the connoisseurs and the fans by blending our roots with novel thinking and a timeless design that stands apart from the rest. We are humbled and grateful for the response and will do our utmost to exceed expectations.