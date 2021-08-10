NEW Lamborghini Countach coming – but is it a V12, a new Hybrid Countach or a ‘Continuation’?

Lamborghini declares a new Lamborghini Countach is coming, but will it be a new V12, a hybrid or a Continuation? We should know soon.

The poster car of a generation of teens in the 1970s – and many generations since – was the Lamborghini Countach, although, in those early years, it was the sleek Countach before it grew wings and its wheel arches ballooned until it ended up a mad pastiche of the original.

Now, it seems – some 50 years after its initial reveal – the Lamborghini Countach is coming back, although we have no real idea of what that means.

Lamborghini has released a short Twitter video (below) and an image on Instagram (above) to announce the Countach’s return, but with no real information at all.

Is this ‘new’ Lamborghini Countach going to be a short run ‘Continuation’ job, with 20 or so ‘original’ Countach models at multiple seven-figure prices, a new V12 to replace the Aventador or a limited run hybrid based in the Sian? Or something else?

If the ‘new’ Countach is a ‘continuation model from Lamborghini to use their relatively short history to line their coffers, they will be in good company.

In the last few years, we’ve seen continuation models of the Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato, a dozen new Bentley Blowers brought to life, the Jaguar XKSS going back into production to use its ‘missing’ chassis, and more. So it’s perhaps the most sensible route for a ‘new’ Countach.

It’s hard to see Lamborghini being daft enough to resurrect the name for a modern Lamborghini (which would be a bit like Jaguar launching a new E-Type or Aston Martin a new DB5), but this could be a Lamborghini Sian wrapped up in Countach-esque clothing, or even a new series production model to replace the Aventador.

Whatever it is, it seems likely we could find out at Pebble Beach later this month when there’s a Lamborghini Countach 50 Special going on.

