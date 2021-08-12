New Lamborghini Countach teased again

Lamborgini is back with another tease for the new Lamborghini Countach, with three new images showing a retro feel.

Just a few days ago we had a tease for a ‘new’ Lamborghini Countach, a car now 50 years old and probably the most iconic ‘Poster’ car of all time.

With little information coming from Lamborghini, apart from a single image of a covered car, we speculated on whether this new Countach is a ‘continuation’ model to deliver ‘new’ original Countaches, or a new limited-run model. Or even the replacement for the Aventador.

Now, Lamborghini has released a trio of new teaser images of the new Countach (above) – likely to be revealed this weekend at Pebble Beach – and it looks like we can discount the ‘continuation’ theory, although the images do have a distinctly retro feel.

The first image shows the nose of the new Countach, complete with modernised Countach script, slim grille, big lower opening below and deep front splitter.

The middle of the three images shows a glimpse of the engine – and it’s a V12, naturally – with gold highlights, although there’s no clue whether it gets any electrical assistance.

The final image shows an air intake that is very reminiscent of the original Countach, adding to the assumption that the new Countach will be heavily influenced by the 50-year-old original.

So, a replacement for the Aventador or a new, very expensive, limited-run special to celebrate 50 years since the Countach first saw light?