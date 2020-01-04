New Lamborghini Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive – the ‘Driver’s’ Huracan

Lamborghini has stretched its Huracan offerings with a new rear-wheel drive version, reducing weight and complications for a more driver-focused Huracan.

Lamborghinis are four-wheel drive supercars. Or at least most of them are. Which is good for traction but not really as much fun as rear-wheel drive supercars. So Lamborghini are doing something about that for those who want a more driver-focused offering with the arrival of the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive.

Of course, we’ve been this route before on Lamborghini’s entry-level supercar, with the Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2 and the Huracan LP580-2 both offering RWD, so it should be no surprise the Huracan EVO is getting a similar treatment.

Power for the RWD Huracan comes from the same V10 as the 4WD, although it produces 610bhp and a bit less torque here, and although dropping 4WD cuts weight it’s not enough to compensate for the lack of traction off the line, so the RWD Huracan takes 3.3 seconds to hit 62mph (4WD 2.9s).

There’s also no four-wheel steering or four-wheel torque vectoring, although there is a re-calibrated version of Lamborghini’s P-TCS traction control system and the usual Strada, Sport and Corsa driving modes, LDS dynamic steering, the usual 7-speed DCT and the (option) of electronic dampers.

There are a few cosmetic titivations to mark the RWD Huracan out, including a new splitter at the front, gloss black back bumper and new rear diffuser design.

First customer deliveries of the Huracan EVO RWD will be in the spring, and starting price is £137,000.