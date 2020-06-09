New Land Rover Defender 110 gets a Launch Edition from Chelsea Truck

The new Land Rover Defender 110 comes in for an aftermarket tweak or three by Chelsea Truck Company, with the Land Rover Defender 110 Launch Edition.

The new Land Rover Defender was officially revealed back in September, and although it costs a great deal more than the iconic original Defender – and is far more complicated – the general consensus is that Land Rover has the new Defender about right and that it’s likely to sell in decent numbers.

But with Covid-19 wreaking havoc on car production, supplies of the new Land Rover Defender are a bit thin on the ground as the Defender plant, in Nitra, Slovakia, was shut down for eight weeks and is only now back building Defenders as lockdown restrictions ease across Europe.

But the shortage of physical Defenders hasn’t stopped Chelsea Truck Company (Kahn’s SUV bit) from grabbing a Defender 110 and giving it a bit of a makeover.

Chelsea Truck have been quite restrained with their makeover – designed to “appeal to the younger Land Rover centric demographic“, according to Kahn – with a sensible-looking set of 22” RS alloys, privacy glass and Black Pack Components, with the interior getting quilted and perforated soft leather.

Of course, Chelsea Truck is all about personalisation – and they’ll do pretty much what you want to the new Defender, at a price – but this Land Rover Defender 110 Launch Edition starts from £69,999, about £10k more than Land Rover’s own Defender First Edition and £10k less than Land Rover’s Defender X.