New Land Rover Defender comes with dual eSIMs for added speed and connectivity

Land Rover is at the CES with the new Land Rover Defender to showcase its dual e-SIM tech promising improved speed and SOTA updates.

The new Land Rover Defender finally arrived back in September after perhaps the longest wait in motoring history for an updated model, although the Defender isn’t exactly out in the wild yet, and we’re still to get real details of anything other than the 110 model.

But one thing the whole new Defender range will get is software-over-the-air (SOTA) updates to keep its code up to date and buzzing, just like every other new Jaguar and Land Rover – as we discovered last month – cutting visits to dealers for updates and keeping everything nicely up to date.

On the back of that announcement, Land Rover has taken a new Defender to CES in Las Vegas to demonstrate what’s on offer and to explain a bit more.

It seems the new Defender comes with dual-modem, dual eSIMS at the core of its connectivity to deliver one for the usual Apps and streaming and a dedicated one for SOTA, which will speed everything up and ensure any updates going on don’t interfere with the stuff you’re using (an eSIM is an embedded electronic chip which emulates a physical SIM card).

The new Defender is able to update 16 of its modules using SOTA initially, but by the end of next year all the bases will be covered with 48 modules able to use SOTA.