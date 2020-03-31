New Land Rover Defender heads in to BATTLE against Covid-19

Jaguar Land Rover is deploying its vehicles across the globe to help the fight against Covid-19, including 27 new Land Rover Defenders handed to the British Red Cross.

The car industry stands to suffer economically even more than most from the fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak locking down customers and halting production. But they’re not shutting up shop and hiding in a dark room waiting for it all to go away, they’re helping the fight.

From F1 to mainstream makers there’s help on hand to deliver technology for ventilators and PPE for front-line workers, and Jaguar Land Rover is doing its bit, not just in the UK but across the globe.

In the UK, with launch events and press fleets idle, JLR has deployed 57 cars to the British Red Cross – including 27 new Land Rover Defenders – to deliver food and medicine to the vulnerable across the UK, with more vehicles sent to the Red Cross in Spain, South Africa and Australia too.

Finbar McFall, JLR Director, said: