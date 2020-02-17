New Land Rover Defender – Land Rover shows it’s UNSTOPPABLE on the James Bond set

Land Rover delivers a video of the new Land Rover Defender rehearsing stunts on the set of the new James Bond No Time to Die as proof the Defender is unstoppable.

Last year, finally, the new Land Rover Defender was revealed as Land Rover finally replaced the iconic model that’s been around since 1948.

It was always going to be a controversial replacement, and those hoping for a utilitarian replacement to echo the ethos of the original were always going to be disappointed.

What Land Rover actually delivered was a big, posh SUV which pays a nod to the boxy looks of the iconic Defender and its ‘Workhorse’ abilities, but wrapped up with lots of toys and tricks and more than a dose of luxury. And it starts the wrong side of £40k and heads up, if you tick too many boxes, to £100k.

Despite all that, Land Rover are adamant the Defender really can do anything off-road, and its outing in the new Bond film No Time to Die gives them the opportunity to demonstrate just how rugged and able the new Defender is.

The rehearsal footage (below) of the Defender on set shows it in an impressive jumping sequence and driving at high speed through swamps and rivers, ending with a roll from which it recovers and drives off.

Nick Collins, Defender Line Director, said:

We developed a new test standard for Defender, the most challenging we’ve ever had and unique to this vehicle. Physical strength and durability is measured by a number of different tests including a bridge jump test which gave us confidence to deliver what the stunt team needed to create for No Time To Die, with no modifications to the body structure except the installation of a roll cage.

Land Rover Defender No Time to Die Stunt Video