New Land Rover Defender now with posh garden CAMPING for middle-class little darlings

Land Rover has revealed a new bespoke roof tent option for the new Land Rover Defender 110, developed with roof tent firm Autohome.

The new Land Rover Defender isn’t a utilitarian workhorse like the original Land Rover Defender, but it is perhaps the most rugged and off-road capable mainstream vehicle you can buy. So, of course, it needs appropriate accessories to cater for the rugged lifestyle it promotes.

To that end, Land Rover has teamed up with roof tent specialists Autohome to develop a roof tent option for the new Defender 110 so you can go yomping (well, four-wheel yomping) through the wilderness and, when night beckons, snuggle up comfortable and safe on the roof of your Defender.

A lightweight fibreglass shell fixed to the roof contains accommodation for two adults complete with mattress, pillows and lighting, and there’s a ladder to get you up there too.

All you need to do to access the tent is unslip the latch at the back and lift a little, after which the gas struts takes over to reveal your mobile glamping solution. Perfect.

Joe Sinclair, Land Rover Director of Branded Goods and Licencing, said:

The New Land Rover Defender is the ideal vehicle to reach remote destinations comfortably both on and off road. This roof tent will enable Defender drivers to continue their adventure above and beyond their journey; it’s perfect for the modern-day explorer.

In truth, we suspect that the biggest market for Land Rover’s posh tent will be from middle-class families, who’ve bought the Defender for the arduous task of school runs, to let their little darlings ‘camp’ outside on the drive instead of using the poles with a sheet draped over at the bottom of the garden the rest of us grew up with.

Still, a market’s a market.