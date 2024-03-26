New Land Rover Defender OCTA TEASED as a new range-topping Defender with BMW V8 power

The new Land Rover Defender OCTA is teased as a range-topping Defender complete with BMW V8 power for the Defender for the first time.

The old Ford-sourced supercharged engine which was a mainstay of the JLR range for years is now out of production and used in just three of JLR’s cars – the Defender, F-Type and F-Pace – and although JLR has old stock that must be about to disappear.

So the news of a new range-topping Land Rover Defender – the Defender OCTA – on the way complete with the 4.4-litre V8 from BMW already found in the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport is not a big surprise. Although the name is.

We’d expected the range-topping ‘Super’ Defender to come with the ‘SVX’ moniker, but Land Rover has chosen to go with OCTA, named after the octahedron shape of a diamond to signify, we assume, that it’s as hard as you can get and very expensive.

Details are still a bit thin on the ground, but the V8 could easily deliver 600bhp to take on the Mercedes G63 and comes complete with wider wheel arches, and hydraulically cross-linked suspension for additional prowess on and off-road, as well as a new diamond badge and new bodywork titivations. And a posh interior.

JLR MD Patrick McGillycuddy said:

We’re incredibly excited for the way in which OCTA will broaden the appeal of Defender for UK clients. This highly exclusive new model takes the brand to new heights, exploring the ultimate in tough luxury, and blending performance and off-road capability in one enthralling vehicle.

Don’t be surprised if when the Defender OCTA arrives later in the year its price will be heading up towards £200k.