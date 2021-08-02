New Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition – but it’s NOT for the UK

There’s a new Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition, a limited-run of 220 to honour Camel Trophy Land Rovers, but not for the UK.

It may not be that long since the new Land Rover Defender arrived, but JLR has been busy ever since adding new models and new powertrains, and has even managed ‘Special Edition’ Defenders like the Defender Carpathian Edition.

Now Land Rover are back with a new limited-run Special Edition Defender, and it may sound familiar to regular readers.

The Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition is the new edition, coming just six months since the Defender Works V8 Trophy. But the Defender Works V8 Trophy was a limited run of the original Defender – five years after it went out of production – but this new Defender Trophy Edition is very much a new Defender, honouring Land Rover’s Camel Trophy exploits.

Echoing the looks of the Land Rovers which competed in the Camel Trophy at the end of the last century, this new Trophy Edition comes with the same yellow paint job, but without the Camel logos substituted by a new logo which is more than familiar-looking (and doesn’t have tobacco connotations).

The Trophy Edition is based on the Defender X-Dynamic SE and comes with the P400 3.0-litre petrol engine (no V8 here) good for 395bhp and, more importantly, 406lb/ft of torque, still sent to all four-wheels through JLR’s regular eight-speed auto ‘box.

Standard kit for the Trophy Edition includes ClearSight, Air Suspension, expedition roof rack, winch installation kit, deployable ladder, air compressor and rubber floor mats.

Sadly, for UK buyers who want a properly rufty-tufty looking Defender, the Defender Trophy Edition will only have a run of 220 and all are for the North American market.