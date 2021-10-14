New Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition TOPS the Discovery range

The Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition arrives to top the Discovery range with added kit and cosmetic tweaks. Costs from £73,250.

The current Land Rover Discovery seems to have lost its way compared to past versions of the Discovery, from looks that seem almost a pastiche of Discoverys past to losing its appeal as the proper ‘family’ Land Rover SUV to the new Land Rover Defender.

There’s no easy answer for the Discovery battling its Defender sibling for sales, but Land Rover think a new range-topping Discovery could be one of the answers – so say hello to the new Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition.

Available as either a D300 diesel of P360 petrol, the Metropolitan Edition adds to the R-Dynamic HSE specification with Bright Atlas detailing on the grille and ‘Discovery’ lettering, silver lower bumper inserts, 22″ alloys with Gloss Grey detailing, black calipers and a sliding panoramic roof.

Standard kit includes HUD, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, four-zone climate, titanium mesh trim detailing and a front cooler compartment.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director, said:

The introduction of the Metropolitan Edition brings a new level of premium appeal to the Land Rover Discovery. The special edition model represents the flagship of the line-up and builds on the appeal of the R-Dynamic specification with exterior design enhancements and a suite of convenience-boosting technologies.

As well as the new Metropolitan Edition, Land Rover has updated the R-Dynamic Discovery with Gloss Black roof, and added the Discovery Commercial R-Dynamic model for added posh for commercial users.

The new Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition costs from £73,250.