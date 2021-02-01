New Lexus Electric Concept back for another TEASE

Lexus returns with a second tease for what appears to be a new electric concept showing a new design direction and expected in 2021.

Back in December, Toyota revealed the first sketch of a new electric car based on a new dedicated electric platform as it started to move away from ‘Self Charging’ hybrids to keep up with market direction.

The day after Toyota started to tease their new EV, up popped Lexus – Toyota’s ‘Premium’ arm – with their own tease for an electric car, and news of new DIRECT4 Drive Control Technology. And now Lexus are back with another tease, but no more real detail.

That first Lexus EV tease showed us a shadowy image of the front end of the new car, and this time we get about as much information with a shadowy view of the back of the new EV.

When we had the first tease for this new Lexus EV, it did look like there was more than a hint of the Lexus LF-30 Concept we saw in 2019, and this new tease doesn’t change our view.

But it seems likely that, beyond the clever new DIRECT4 electric drive control and new EV platform, this new concept will be about showcasing the future design of Lexus EVs – with influence from the LF-30 Concept – rather than previewing an actual production model.