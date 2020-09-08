New Lexus ES 300h Premium Edition ADDS extra kit at a bargain price as the rest of the ES range gets improved spec

The Lexus Es 300h Premium arrives to offer extra kit at a bargain price as Lexus gives the rest of the ES range a bit of a tweak.

It’s two years since the Lexus Es 300h arrived as an effective replacement for the more complicated, and more expensive, Lexus GS, with a choice of entry-level ES, the ES F and the ES Takumi, along with a Hobson’s choice of the 300h ‘Self-Charhing’ Hybrid powertrain.

But now Lexus has decided it’s time to add to the ES range, although by doing so it makes the entry-level ES pretty much redundant as an option.

That’s because the new Lexus ES 300h Premium Edition, designed to fit between the ES and the ES F Sport, throws in a heap of extra kit on top of the entry-level model, but does so for just an extra £550.

Lexus say the option cost for the extra kit would be £3,140, so adding 18″ alloys, a 12.3″ infotainment and Nav, heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, a heated windscreen and auto wipers for that extra £550 makes the ES Premium Edition a no brainer at £35,750.

Elsewhere in the ES range, Lexus has added Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert as standard and added Pioneer Sound, Climate, heated electric fronts eats, sunroof and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the entry-level ES.

For the ES F Sport there’s a better specced Tech Pack on offer with stuff like triple-eye LED headlights and 12.3″ infotainment, and upgraded Mark Levinson Sound, HUD, semi-analine leather and more for the range-topping ES Takumi.

The new Lexus ES 300h Premium Edition – and the rest of the updated ES range – is now on sale at Lexus dealers in the UK.