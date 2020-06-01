New Lexus IS TEASED ahead of debut next week

A new Lexus IS is on the way, with Lexus starting the tease with a single light bar image ahead of an online debut on 9 June 2020.

It’s more than seven years since the current Lexus IS was revealed, so it’s more than time for a new IS. But although we didn’t have an imminent reveal on our radar, Lexus are preparing to launch a new IS next week.

Predictably, all we get from Lexus is a single image of the back of the new IS (above) complete with a trendy full-width light signature and nothing else, save to tell us the new IS will debut online, on Facebook, on 9 June.

What we do know about this new IS is more rumour than fact, but it’s thought the new IS will be built on the same platform as the current IS but have a complete cosmetic makeover so it looks more like a baby version of the new LS, complete with a wider track and whole new interior. And as Lexus interiors are already very good, the new IS’s should be appealing.

It seems likely the current IS engines in the 200t and 300h will carry over, but there are rumours the IS will get the straight-six BMW engine you can find in the Toyota Supra and, although no IS-F is planned, for this generation there will be an 5.0 litre V8 IS 500.

All will be revealed next week, although it does seem likely the new IS won’t be heading for the UK.