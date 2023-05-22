New Lexus LBX TEASED – looks like a Lexus take on the Toyota Yaris Cross

Lexus reveals they have a new model on the way – the Lexus LBX – with a tease for its arrival ahead of a debut on 5 June.

The new Lexus LBX is teased ahead of a debut on 5 June 2023. But what is the Lexus LBX?

There have been rumours for a while that Lexus was planning to deliver a model even smaller than the Lexus UX, with the talk being it will be a Lexus take on the Toyota Yaris Cross.

Now, the rumours seem to be coming to fruition with a tease for the new Lexus LBX, a bit of a departure for Lexus with its three-letter name (although not unprecedented) but undoubtedly a Crossover/SUV with an ‘X’ in its name.

The most likely scenario is that the LBX (clearly Lexus couldn’t badge it ‘BX’ as that’s a Citroen model name) is a posh take on the Toyota Yaris Cross, a car sufficiently smaller than the Leux UX to not tread on its market.

If it’s right that the LBX is a Yaris Cross in its best clobber, then it’s going to come with a 1.5-litre hybrid or 1.5-litre petrol engine option and, perhaps, an EV version too. Although with no ‘Z’ in the name it’s not going to be an EV-only model.

Between now and the LBX’s debut on 5 June we should have more than just guesswork.

Lexus LBX Tease Video