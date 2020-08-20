New Lexus LC 500 Convertible UK prices and specs announced

The new Lexus LC Convertible finally gets priced for the UK, with the regular LC 500 Convertible costing from £90,775 and the Sport Pack version £96,625.

It was early 2019 when the LC 500 Convertible, the drop-top version of the glorious LC 500 Coupe, hoved in to view as Lexus decided to extend the LC range to include a poser’s version.

Poser’s version or not, the LC 500 Convertible looks every bit as good as the LC Coupe, just a shame that, with prices starting at £90,775, almost all those able to afford one will be too old to look good in it.

The pricing announcement for the LC 500 is a bit overdue as Lexus actually started taking orders for the LC Convertible earlier this month when it announced the LC 500 Convertible Regatta Edition, a very limited edition LC 500 Convertible you can’t actually buy because it’s all sold out.

But you can now buy the LC 500 Convertible for your £91k, and if you can spare £96.6k then you can have the Convertible with Sports Pack.

The Sports Pack adds in 21″ forged alloys, semi-analine leather and neck heaters (which you can also add to the regular convertible individually), with options including colour HUD, Lexus Card Key, 17-speaker Mark Levinson Sound and special metallic paint jobs (Sonic Silver, Sonic Titanium, Sonic Red and Naples Yellow).