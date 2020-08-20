Cars UK

New Lexus LC 500 Convertible UK prices and specs announced

The new Lexus LC Convertible finally gets priced for the UK, with the regular LC 500 Convertible costing from £90,775 and the Sport Pack version £96,625.

It was early 2019 when the LC 500 Convertible, the drop-top version of the glorious LC 500 Coupe, hoved in to view as Lexus decided to extend the LC range to include a poser’s version. 

Poser’s version or not, the LC 500 Convertible looks every bit as good as the LC Coupe, just a shame that, with prices starting at £90,775, almost all those able to afford one will be too old to look good in it.

The pricing announcement for the LC 500 is a bit overdue as Lexus actually started taking orders for the LC Convertible earlier this month when it announced the LC 500 Convertible Regatta Edition, a very limited edition LC 500 Convertible you can’t actually buy because it’s all sold out. 

But you can now buy the LC 500 Convertible for your £91k, and if you can spare £96.6k then you can have the Convertible with Sports Pack.

The Sports Pack adds in 21″ forged alloys, semi-analine leather and neck heaters (which you can also add to the regular convertible individually), with options including colour HUD, Lexus Card Key, 17-speaker Mark Levinson Sound and special metallic paint jobs (Sonic Silver, Sonic Titanium, Sonic Red and Naples Yellow).

