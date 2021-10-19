New Lexus LC Black Inspiration does what it says on the tin

The Lexus LC Black Inspiration arrives to join the LC range with a black-themed makeover and based on the LC Sport Plus Pack.

As good-looking cars go, there’s not much that beats the Lexus LC, a concept car made real with glorious looks – even as a convertible – and an interior that is understated and luxurious and a properly nice place to be.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a new trim version of the LC – the last was the LC Limited Edition in 2019 – but now Lexus has succumbed to the ‘Black Special’ route well-trodden by almost every car maker with the arrival of the Lexus LC Black Inspiration.

Lexus hasn’t compromised, as many do, by delivering a ‘Black’ model which can still be had in other colours, and has made sure just about everything that did glitter with chrome is now the blackest of blacks.

From the Graphite Black paint job to the black alloys – by way of deep black for the grille, door mirrors, headlights, taillights and even headlight cleaners – anything that shone is gone.

The spec for the Black Inspiration is based on the LC Sport Plus Pack and adds semi-aniline leather seats with 10-way adjustment, 13-speaker Mark Levinson Sound and HUD, with exterior upgrades including 21″ five-spoke black alloys and rear spoiler.

Other goodies include limited-slip diff, Lexus SAfety+, heated steering wheel, front seat heating and ventilation and Adaptive Variable Suspension.

The Lexus LC Black Inspiration can be had as either the V8 LC 500 or Hybrid LC 500h, with prices set to be revealed before it goes on sale in November.