New Lexus NX LEAKS on video – and there’s a PHEV NX too

A new Lexus NX is on the way and it’s leaked out on what looks like an official video ahead of a debut, including news of a plug-in hybrid NX.

It’s seven years since the Lexus NX arrived as a smaller SUV option than the Lexus RX, taking all that’s good about Lexus down a sector. And now it’s time for a new one, and it looks to have already leaked out.

Motor1 has managed to grab a presentation video for the new Lexus NX (below) which first appeared today on YouTube (but has since been removed) but it’s still up on Streamable (below) – for now.

From what we can see, this new Lexus NX looks to be very much evolutionary in design, including the big spindle grille but with new pattern, new light bar at the back, new headlights and a cleaner and sharper look.

Inside there seems to be more newness going on, with what appears to be a touchscreen (rather than touchpad control) in the middle, digital instrument display and stuff like wireless phone charging and, sensibly, actual knobs for the climate.

Lexus end the video look by putting ‘Lexus NX 350h’ up on the screen – presumably the regular ‘Self Charging’ hybrid – but also mention the Lexus NX 450 + which we assume is the plug-in variant, likely to use the same setup as the very appealing Toyota RAV4 PHEV with which the new Lexus NX is likely to share a platform.

It seems likely, assuming this is a leak of an official video, that Lexus may be imparting something official on the new NX quite soon.

New Lexus NX Video Leak