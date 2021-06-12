New Lexus NX OFFICIALLY revealed – and there’s a plug-in Hybrid NX too

The new Lexus NX arrives as Lexus deliver an evolutionary design with new infotainment and a new plug-in hybrid Lexus NX 450h+.

We had a bit of a tease for the new Lexus NX a week or so ago, and now it’s here with an evolutionary design, a new cockpit, a new platform, and a new plug-in hybrid NX 450h+ – as we predicted.

This new NX is a big deal for Lexus, so having flogged 170,000 across Europe – and 27,000 in the UK, making it Lexus’s best-selling model here – so although 95 percent of the new NX is all-new, it still looks familiar.

Up front the Lexus spindle grille is intact, although titivated, the track front and back is wider for a more aggressive stance, the bonnet is long, the overhangs are short and there’s a new light feature at the back (which we saw on the tease) which extends across the whole width of the tailgate.

Inside Lexus say they’ve employed ‘Tazuna cockpit design’ for the first time, which sees the cockpit space curve round from the driver’s door to the centre console, with a new Lexus infotainment system with a 9.8″ screen – and a whopping 14″ on high-end models – complete with cloud-based Nav and ‘Hey Lexus’ assistant.

The headline act is the new NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, which appears to be taken wholesale from the Toyota RAV4, with a 2.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor good for 302bhp and a 0-62mph in around 6.0 seconds.

It defaults to running like a regular Lexus hybrid, but its 18.1kWh battery means it can be an EV when you want it to be for up to 40 miles.

The ‘regular’ NX is the NX 350h which uses the 2.5-litre petrol but manages to deliver 239bhp now, is good for 62mph in 7.7 seconds and comes with four-wheel or front-wheel drive.

No prices or specs for the new Lexus NX yet, but the new NX will go on sale in the final quarter of 2021.