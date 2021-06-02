New Lexus NX TEASED ahead of next week’s reveal

There’s an all-new Lexus NX on the way – due to be revealed on 12 June – ahead of which Lexus tease their new mid-range SUV.

The Lexus NX arrived in the UK seven years ago, sitting below the Lexus RX and delivering a lot of Lexus goodness at a lower price point. And we like it a lot as a slightly left-field alternative to the German competition.

The NX came in for a bit of a facelift in 2017, but now it’s time for an all-new Lexus NX, and Lexus are teasing its arrival – on 12 June – with a bit of a tease (above).

All we get to see is a cropped shot of the back end complete with #LEXUS’ script and full-width light bar, but we do know a bit more than that.

The new NX is expected to sit on the latest TNGA Platform underpinning the Toyota RAV4, and will be treated to a slightly smoother look than the current very angular NX, but still with the big Lexus grille.

Inside the NX will be a sort of upscaled and premium take on the Lexus UX, with new touchscreen infotainment, digital instruments and high quality materials.

Powertrains will, of course, be hybrid, but it seems certain there will be a Lexus NX 450h complete with the same PHEV powertrain as the new RAV4.

All will be revealed by the end of next week.