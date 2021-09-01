New Lexus NX UK prices and specs announced

Prices and specs for the new Lexus NX SUV are announced, with three trim levels and two powertrain options. Prices from £38,300.

The all-new Lexus NX was revealed back in June, complete with evolutionary looks, a new cockpit and new platform, and with a plug-in hybrid version for the first time.

Now, with pre-ordering open for the new NX, and first customer cars due in January, Lexus has announced prices and specs for the new NX range in the UK.

The standard NX is the Lexus NX 350h with the Lexus ‘Self-charging’ hybrid powertrain, but this time around there’s also the Lexus 450h+ PHEV which, with its 18.1kWh battery, can give you 40 miles of EV range.

Entry-level models are simply ‘NX’ and come with 18″ alloys, Lexus Link Connect with 9.8″ multimedia, faux leather upholstery, bi-LED headlights with auto high beam and Lexus Safety System +.

You can then add a ‘Premium Pack’ with privacy glass, keyless, wireless phone charging, LED cornering Fogs, Blind Spot and Rear Cross Traffic, with Premium Plus Pack bringing 20″ alloys, 14″ multimedia, leather, heated and ventilated front seats, four-eye LED headlights, Panoramic View Monitor and ambient lighting.

The NX F Sport boasts 20″ alloys with F Sport looks including black grille and roof rails, F Sport steering wheel, sports front seats and Adaptive Variable Suspension.

The range-topping NX Takumi comes with unique 20″ alloys, Mark Levinson Premium Sound, digital rear-view mirror, remote and automatic parking, panoramic roof and extra SAfety Sense features.

The regular NX 350h starts at £38,300 rising to £51,800 for the Takumi model, and the 450h + starts at £48,800 (it gets Premium Pack as standard) and rises to £57,800 for the Takumi model.