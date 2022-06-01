New Lexus RX REVEALED as Lexus RX500h, RX450h+ PHEV and RX350h

The all-new Lexus RX SUV is revealed with evolutionary design, new interior, RX500h range-topper, RX450h+ PHEV and entry-level RX350h.

The Lexus RX, despite the reviews complaining of a lack of dynamism, is actually a very good SUV, and now it gets better with the arrival of an all-new Lexus RX.

At first glance, the new RX looks like the outgoing RX, but look more carefully and you can see it’s changed as Lexus moves the RX into the latest family SUV looks we’ve seen on the new NX.

It’s the same platform under the new RX as the NX, delivering an RX that’s the same length as the outgoing model (and a touch wider and lower) but with an extra 60mm in the wheelbase for extra party room in the back, as well as wider tracks and shorter rear overhang.

The tweaked dimension delivers a more sporty-looking RX, along with a tweaked spindle grille, new LED headlights, ‘floating’ roof and smoother surfacing, with the back end treated to the seemingly de rigueur LED light bar.

The exterior of the new RX may be evolutionary, but there’s a more significant revamp for the interior (it’s a ‘Tazuna’ cockpit, says Lexus) with a new 14″ infotainment (with some actual physical controls for stuff like Sound and Climate, thankfully), wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, ‘Hey Lexus’ voice control, OTA updates, new front seats, ambient lighting and, because it’s 2022, a ‘Vegan’ leather upholstery option.

The new RX looks to deliver wider powertrain options in the UK, with an entry-level RX350h using a 2.5-litre four-pot hybrid setup with 242bhp, FWD and eCVT ‘box and a claimed 0-62mph in a quite leisurely 8.0 seconds.

The new Lexus RX450h+ is the RX PHEV, using the same 2.5-litre four-pot as the RX350h but adding an electric motor at the back to deliver a combined 302bhp, enough to get to 62mph in a decent 6.0 seconds, 40-mile EV range and promising economy of 256.8mpg. A daft figure, but not Lexus’s fault.

The ‘Sporty’ new RX is the RX500h, exclusively available in F Sport trim, which uses a 2.4-litre turbo petrol four-pot and rear axle 107bhp electric motor for a total of 366bhp and 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds, with an actual six-speed auto ‘box and DIRECT4 torque distribution.

Koji Sato, Lexus President, said:

For the all-new RX we were determined to keep the Lexus DNA of supreme quality, ride comfort and refinement and elevate the driving experience to the next level, delivering a unique Lexus driving signature.

Expect the new Lexus RX to start from around £60k, and first deliveries not until next year.