New Lotus Emira GT4 gets set to take the new Emira racing

The Lotus Emira GT4 arrives as a motorsport version of the new Emira, developed with RML Group and with a new motorsport livery.

It’s only a couple of months since the new Lotus Emira arrived to replace the entire existing Lotis range as the last pure-ICE car from Lotus before they embrace electrification.

Now, Lotus reveals the Emira GT4 to go racing and cast a glow on the regular showroom Emira, an “exciting new era in performance GT racing for Lotus”, say the Hethel team.

Built with the help of RML Group, the Emira GT4 use the road car’s 3.5-litre supercharged V6, good for up to 400bhp, mated to a six-speed xTrac sequential gearbox and a limited-slip diff, with weight shaved down to just 1,260kg.

The list of updates to create the GT4 includes Alcon Discs with Bosch ABS, Pirelli slicks, Ohlins dampers, aggressive body kit, big back wing and six-point harnesses.

Richard Selwin, Race Programme Manager at Lotus, said:

The all-new Emira GT4 is an exciting next step following the hugely successful launch of the Emira road car. We have worked hard with the team at RML Group to ensure this next-generation of Lotus GT car will deliver race-winning performance.

Lotus says the Emira GT4 will officially launch later this year at an event on the Lotus test track at Hethel, aiming to build GT4s for the 2022 season.