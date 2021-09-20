New Lotus Emira prices and specs – Emira First Edition from £75,995

The new Lotus Emira prices and specifications revealed, with the Emira First Edition from £75,995 and the Emira range starting at £59,995.

The Lotus Emira – the Lotus replacement for its entire range – was revealed back in July, and Lotus told us it would cost from under £60k. Which it will -when the entry-level models arrive – but the first Emira out of the gate – the Lotus Emira First Edition – costs from £75,995.

Powered by the familiar 3.5-litre supercharged V6 developing 400bhp the Emira Firts Edition comes as standard with a six-speed manual gearbox and hydraulic power steering, with 20″ ultralight V-spoke forged alloys with two-piece brake discs and TPS.

The First Edition comes in a choice of Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Hethel Yellow (photo above), Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey and Nimbus Grey – with more colour options to come next year – and seven interior colours, with LED lights all around, power mirrors, rear parking sensors, titanium tailpipes and chunks of gloss black details.

Inside there are heated electric seats, Climate, Cruise, Keyless, Drive modes, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, high-end Sound, DAB, 10.25″ infotainment and 12.3″ instruments.

Pack included on the First Edition include the Driver’s PAck with Tour or Sport Suspension – with Goodyear Eagle F1 tyres on the Tour and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup on the Sport – but there are still options to up the price too. They include a six-speed auto ‘box (£1,800) and Black Pack (£1,200).

The Lotus Emira V6 First Edition goes into production in spring 2022 – with the four-pot Emira i4 First Edition following in the autumn – but you’ll have to wait until 2023 for the £60k entry-level Emira.