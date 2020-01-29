New Lotus Evora GT410 – more comfort, lower price

There’s a ‘new’ Lotus from Hethel in the guise of the Lotus Evora GT410, a more comfortable, quieter and better-equipped take on the Evora GT410 Sport.

It’s going to be a while before we get a properly new Lotus from the now properly-funded Lotus with Geely in the mix. But that doesn’t mean we’re getting no ‘new’ Lotus models at all.

Lotus has managed to stretch its rather ageing and limited line-up in to a string of variants, and we now get another of those with the arrival of the Lotus Evora GT410.

It’s a new take on the Evora GT410 Sport, but it comes with a lower price point – some £3k lower – and dials in some extra comfort and extra kit. Which seems like a promising offering, although it’s still a quite hefty £82,900.

The improved spec for the GT410 includes Sparco Sports Seats and Air Con for added comfort, a reversing camera to mitigate prangs, ‘Premium’ infotainment with DAB and Apple CarPlay and improved sound insulation for a bit of aural relief. The GT410 also manages to get arm rests in the door cards and storage bins too.

Lotus has also revised the damper rate for more comfort – whilst still promising ‘Lotus’ handling – a bigger glass section in the tailgate for better visibility and even fitted Michelin Pilot Sport 4S all-weather tyres so you can drive when it’s a bit slippery with more confidence.

Despite the Evora GT410 promising more comfort and extra kit – and a lower price – it still comes with the same 3.5 litre V6 Supercharged engine as the GT410 Sport, good for 410bhp.