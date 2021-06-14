New Maserati GranTurismo OFFICAL Spy photo – but no V8, just electric

Maserati reveals the prototype for the new GranTurismo testing ahead of a debut later in 2021. And there’s no V8, just an EV powertrain.

Early last year we revealed the arrival of a hybrid Maserati Ghibli as Maserati started to flesh out plans for an electric future. And it duly arrived last summer.

But what was also on the Maserati news list at the start of 2020 was plans for a new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio for 2021, which were expected to come with an updated version of Maserati’s 4.7-litre V8, but also an electric powertrain model.

But as Maserati release a photo of the new GranTurismo prototype out testing (above) it seems plans to offer the new model with ICE and BEV options have been binned.

Maserati says:

The new Maserati GranTurismo will be the Brand’s first car to adopt a100% electric solution.

In fact, that’s just about all Maserati has to say officially on the new GranTurismo (and GranCabrio) although the image seems to confirm no major tweaks for the new model beyond the usual facelift fodder tweaks of lights, nose, bumpers, and wheels.

It also looks like the underpinnings of the GranTurismo will remain much the same too, with Maserati eschewing a new platform in favour of bolting a trio of electric motors and battery pack into the current GranTursismo’s platform, complete with 800v rapid charge.

Expect more details before long.