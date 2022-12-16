New Maserati Grecale SUV on sale in the UK – priced from £58,500

The new Maserati Grecale SUV goes on sale in the UK with prices from £58,500, rising to £95,590 for the range-topping Grecale Trofeo.

It’s nine months since the new Maserati Grecale arrived as a smaller Maserati SUV to sit below the Levante and take on competition from the likes of the Porsche Macan and BMW X3.

Now, the new Grecale arrives officially in the UK, and although its headline price of £58,500 is appealing, it’ll cost you £95,590 for the range-topping Trofeo model you actually want.

That said, there is still a further Grecale model to come – the electric Grecale Folgore – which will probably be the most expensive Grecale model, but that won’t arrive until some time next year.

For now, the Grecale range comes in three flavours – GT, Modena and Trofeo – with the GT and Modena getting a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 296bhp and 325bhp respectively, whilst the Trofeo gets a 3.0-litre V6 good for 523bhp and 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, with all models coming with an eight-speed auto and AWD.

Standard equipment across the Grecale range is decent, with 12.3″ infotainment and 8.8″ comfort screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Active Cruise, rear-view camera, LED headlights and parking sensors.

Maserati’s Peter Charters said:

It’s an ever-growing part of the market and our latest SUV is here to offer buyers something a little different. We are already seeing huge interest in it and are confident its compelling blend of elegance and sportiness will really appeal to British buyers seeking to make their everyday exceptional.

The new Maserati Grecale is no on sale, and if you fancy playing at building your own you can find Maserati’s Grecale configurator here.