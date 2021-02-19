New Maserati Grecale SUV TEASED as a smaller sibling to the Levante and based on Alfa Stelvio

A new SUV from Maserati – the Maserati Grecale – is teased as a smaller sibling to the Levante and based on the underpinnings of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Maserati has a rich and storied history, but in recent years – despite many ‘reboots’ – it’s failed to live up to its rightful place in the rich history of high performance Italian cars.

But there does seem to be a light at the end of a quite miserable tunnel with the arrival of the Maserati MC20 – a 600bhp plus supercar – even if that’s not enough to give Maserati a real future.

In fact, despite its history of supercars, it’ll be SUVs that secure Maserati’s future, and the Maserati Levante SUV is already a promising offering. But what’s needed is Maserati’s equivalent of the Porsche Macan, and here it is – the Maserati Grecale SUV.

Teased in a couple of blurry photos shared with Maserati employees (above and below), the Grecale doesn’t appear to fall too far from the Maserati SUV design tree.

It’s expected to share much of its underpinnings with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and powered – at least in ICE form – by versions of the V6 in the MC20, which could see it offered with up to 600bhp, with an electric version planned with 800v tech and 300kW ultra rapid charging.

Maserati say the Grecale will be properly revealed before the end of 2021.