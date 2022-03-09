New Mazda CX-60 ARRIVES – takes aim at premium SUVs like Lexus NX, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60

The new Mazda CX-60 is revealed as an SUV to take on ‘Premium’ completion with a 323bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain. Costs from £43,950.

Mazda may be rather late to the plug-in hybrid party – and the electric party too – but it aims to make up ground with this, the new Mazda CX-60 SUV complete with a 323bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain and prices from £43,950.

That puts the new CX-60 in line to take on the more premium end of the market, with direct competition from cars like the BMW X3, Lexus NX and Volvo XC660 plug-in hybrids. This isn’t going to make it easy for Mazda, although the new CX-60 does look to be up to the task objectively, although badge snobbery isn’t on its side.

Initially, the only powertrain option for the CX-60 is a plug-in hybrid using a four-pot 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor for a total output of 323bhp, with drive going to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto ‘box and good for 62mph in 5.8 seconds.

Mazda claims the PHEV setup is good for 188mpg (it isn’t) and that its 17.8kWh battery will power on for 37 miles in EV mode (which it might).

Other powertrain offerings are to come, with Mazda promising a 3.3-litre in-line six diesel with 48V mild-hybrid tech and a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol to follow in the next year, perhaps with the option of RWD and 4WD.

Under the skin, there’s Mazda’s Skyactiv Scalable Architecture, with Kinematic Posture Control system cleverly applying the brakes to the inside rear wheel in cornering to check body roll, batteries set low down and Normal, Sport, Off-Road, Towing and EV modes all promising a decent driving experience. Well, for an SUV.

Inside looks as ‘Premium’ as the outside, with design “rooted in Japanese Heritage” with premium materials like Maple wood, Nappa leather, Japanese textiles and chrome details, digital instrument panel and widescreen infotainment combining to give an elegant and premium feel.

The CX-60 is available in a trio of trim levels – Exclusive-Line, Homura and Takumi – with prices from £43,950, £46,700 and £48,050 respectively, as well as the options of Convenience Pack and Driver Assistance Pack across the range and a Comfort Pack on the Exclusive-Line models.

The new Mazda CX-60 is now on sale in the UK, with the first customer cars expected to arrive in the autumn.

Mazda CX-60 PHEV SUV Video