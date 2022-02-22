New Mazda CX-60 Plug-in Hybrid SUV debuts 8 March – interior previewed

The new Mazda CX-60 Plug-in Hybrid SUV – Mazda’s first PHEV – will debut on 8 March 2022, ahead of which its interior is previewed.

Mazda has finally rolled out a hybrid car with the arrival of the new Mazda2 Hybrid, although it’s really a Toyota Yaris Hybrid with Mazda clothes. But they’re now soon going to unveil their latest offering with the debut of the new Mazda CX-60 SUV on 8 March, and it’ll be a plug-in hybrid.

It seems the new CX-60 is going to be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor for a combined output of around 300bhp, although it’s not yet clear if the PHEV powertrain is Mazda’s own, or borrowed from Toyota.

Sitting above the current Mazda CX-5, the CX-60 looks set to have a ‘family’ look echoing some of the CX-5’s design language, with what Mazda is calling “beautiful and dynamic styling” and development of their established ‘Kodo’ language.

Now it’s time to tease the interior of the CX-60, with Mazda telling us the interior uses the ideas of ‘Kaichô’ for the first time, which is the art of mixing different materials and textures in harmony.

Materials being used include maple wood, Nappa leather, Japanese textiles and chrome details, with ‘Musubu’ – a uniquely Japanese way of binding – responsible for the panel stitching you can see in the image above.

All will be revealed in a couple of weeks’ time, although don’t bet against further teasers before then.