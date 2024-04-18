New Mazda CX-80 SUV REVEALED – arrives in the UK in the autumn from £48,920

The Mazda CX-80 is revealed ahead of arriving in the UK in the autumn, a seven-seat SUV sitting above the CX-60 and costing from £48,920.

The new Mazda CX-80 is revealed as a new range-topping model for the UK, taking aim at cars like the Volvo XC90 and sitting above the CX-60 on which it’s based.

Looking very much like a bigger version of its CX-60 sibling, the CX-80 is 250mm longer and with an extra 26mm of height, enough to give more headroom and fit the standard seven-seat configuration (‘posh’ six-seat options will be available) and make the CX-80 similar in size to the Volvo XC90.

Mazda likes to go its own way with powertrains, so it eschews small cylinder counts and capacities in the CX-80 to offer a 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid with an electric motor which delivers 323bhp and 396lb/ft of torque, with an EV range of 32 miles from its 17.8kWh battery.

There’s no petrol option, but you can have a big 3.3-litre straight-six diesel if you like which delivers 250bhp and 404lb/ft of torque, with power on both powertrains going to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto ‘box.

Trim levels for the CX-80 are Exclusive-Line, Homura, Takumi, Homura Plus and Takumi Plus, and although Mazda hasn’t revealed trim specs or prices yet, they do say the starting point is £48,920 and prices are around £3,500 more than the equivalent CX-60.

All models come with Climate, Alexa Voice, wireless smartphone connection and Navigation.

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda Motors UK MD, said:

The all-new Mazda CX-80 is a car that will allow us to challenge the established premium brands in the UK market with a luxury SUV that is the most spacious car in Mazda’s European line-up. This opens the Mazda brand up to UK customers who need the space and practicality of a three-row large SUV, so we can’t wait for the car to arrive with our dealers this autumn, where it will join our award-winning SUV line-up.

Full details and pricing for the new Mazda CX-80 will be announced closer to its on-sale date.