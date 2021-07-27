New McLaren 765LT Spider – another incrementally better Super Series McLaren

The new McLaren 765LT Spider arrives to top McLaren’s Super Series range as a 755bhp open-top supercar. Costs from £310,500.

It’s hard not to admire McLaren’s road cars, but it does also feel like a Russian Doll array of the same car in different sizes and different specs. And here’s another one; same basic looks, same basic engine but a bit more power and more expensive.

So say hello to the McLaren 765 Longtail Spider, the latest in a short line of LT ‘Longtail’ models – the 2015 675LT and the 2018 600LT – using the Longtail monicker from the 1990s McLaren F1 GTR Longtail designed for top speeds at Le Mans.

Sitting under the skin of the 765LT is McLaren’s familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, here with 755bhp and 590lb/ft of torque which is enough to get the LT to 62mph in 2.8 seconds and on to 124mph in 7.2 seconds. Top speed is 205mph.

McLaren say the Spider version was developed alongside the Coupe version, as a result of which there is no extra bracing needed with the roof removed so the weight gain for the Spider is just 49kg more than the Coupe, with the electric single-piece, carbon-fibre retractable roof using eight motors to open in just 11 seconds.

McLaren is building 765 units of the 765LT, each costing from £310,500, but this year’s production has already been sold.