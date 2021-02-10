New McLaren Artura hybrid supercar BACK for another tease ahead of a debut next week

The new McLaren Artura hybrid supercar – replacement for the ‘Sports Series’ range – back for a tease ahead of a 17 February debut.

Only last week, we revealed that the new McLaren Artura – McLaren’s replacement for the Sports Series range – will debut on 16 February. But we were wrong – by a whole minute (we’ve corrected the previous story).

Now it seems McLaren will reveal the Artura at a minute past midnight on the 17th and reveal all there is to reveal with the help of ‘Brand Personalities’.

Of course, we do already know that the Artura will feature a new carbon fibre tub and be a plug-in hybrid with a new V6 engine and an EV range of around 20 miles.

In terms of how the Artura looks, the tease image McLaren has sent (above) does seem to confirm that the Artura will still be very recognisable as a McLaren, very similar to the seemingly endless iterations and variations McLaren has managed to churn out since the MP4-12C arrived 12 years ago this year.

Despite a lack of concrete details on the Artura, McLaren has managed to confirm what we know so far. They said:

Concentrating the full force of McLaren’s expertise in race- and road car engineering into one ground-breaking, next-generation High-Performance Hybrid supercar, the Artura is new in every respect. Powered by an all-new hybrid powertrain that features an all-new V6 engine and with the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture at its core.

Proper details on the 17 February.