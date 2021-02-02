New McLaren Artura Hybrid – the new Sports Series McLaren – will debut on 16 February

The McLaren Artura, McLaren’s new hybrid supercar replacement for the McLaren Sports Series, will make its debut on 16 February.

McLaren has become very good at launching ‘new’ cars, but all are pretty much a variant on a common theme. But that’s about to change with the arrival of a proper new McLaren – the McLaren Artura.

McLaren delivered the first photos of the Artura back in October, although it was camouflaged, and confirmed the Artura name in November. And now its debut is revealed as 16 February.

The Artura is a big step for McLaren, replacing the core Sports Series range and bringing with it not just a new platform but new powertrain too. Although, judging by the photo of the camouflaged Artura (above) the design language is familiar.

What we do know, apart from having a good idea how it will look, is that the Artura will come with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain expected top deliver around 20 miles of EV range.

It will use a new V6 petrol engine and electric motor to deliver a combined output of at least 600bhp and, thanks to the electric motor, a hefty chunk of instant torque.

The Artura may be the launch vehicle for the new McLaren platform and hybrid powertrain, but you can expect it to be the basis of many more McLaren models to come.