New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance OFFICIALLY revealed

The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is officially revealed with a 2.0-litre PHEV powertrain delivering 670bhp and 571lb/ft of torque.

Should we mourn the loss of a V8 engine under the bonnet of the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance? Perhaps, but its replacement is a formidable delivery of modern hybrid tech delivering more power and torque than anything the AMG C Class has sported before. Which more than compensates.

Mercedes has taken the 2.0-litre four-pot from the A45 S and added an electric motor for the turbo to eliminate lag and increase output, so the little four-pot churns out a remarkable 469bhp all on its own. That’s more than the 2011 AMG C63 with its 6.2-litre V8 could muster.

But adding to that 460bhp four-pot is an electric motor with an electronic limited-slip diff mounted at the back which adds another 201bhp, driving through a two-speed gearbox. And both the engine and motor are used to drive all four wheels.

That adds up to an impressive 3.4 seconds to 62mph – despite the saloon weighing in at a hefty 2115kg thanks to all that tech – and a limited top speed of 174mph.

It also comes with official economy of 34mpg, which is impressive for so much performance but woefully short of the usual bonkers official numbers for a PHEV.

But that’s because AMG has fitted the C63 with a very modest 6.1kWh battery which is there primarily for performance, not economy, although it will do a few miles as an EV to creep home in the early hours. Other clever tech includes rear-wheel steering for nimbleness, adaptive suspension and 4WD with Drift mode.

Titivations from the regular C-Class include bigger wheel arches, Panamericana grille, 20″ alloys and quad tailpipes, with the interior treated to a bit of an AMG makeover too.

No prices yet, but it seems likely the new C63 will cost upwards of £80k when it goes on sale later this year.