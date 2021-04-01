New Mercedes-AMG C63 will have four-cylinder HYBRID power and 600+ bhp

The next Mercedes-AMG C63, due to launch this year, will lose its V8 in favour of a 600bhp plus four-cylinder hybrid, Mercedes confirms.

The biggest joy of an AMG Mercedes has undoubtedly been its thunderous V8, a soundtrack that’s stirring at any speed. But you’re going to have to get used to life without it as Mercedes confirms that the next AMG C63, due later this year, will come with a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. Cue wailing from AMG anoraks.

But, soundtrack apart, the V8’s replacement does sound very appealing.

The new powertrain for the C63 uses the same four-pot 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine found in the A45 with an electric rear-wheel drive unit and integrated starter-generator.

That rear-drive electric unit adds 201bhp to the engine’s 443bhp, deployed through Mercedes 4MATIC four-wheel drive for a usable total of more than 600bhp, a two-speed gearbox for the electric motor which changes gear at 87mph and an electronically controlled diff on the back axle.

Mercedes say this rather innovative solution improves weight distribution, improves torque delivery, recoups energy more efficiently and delivers throttle response better than a pure ICE powertrain.

AMG are offering no pretensions of long-range EV driving, with the modest 6.1kWh liquid-cooled battery designed to aid performance and be always ready – and able to charge and discharge quickly – thanks to the liquid cooling. The setup also delivers likely official economy of 90mpg and commensurately low CO2 emissions, vital to make it viable as fleet average CO2 levels continue to fall.

Expect the new Mercedes AMG C63 Hybrid to be revealed later this year.