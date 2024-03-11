The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 arrives in saloon and Estate guise, boasting a PHEV powertrain which matches the power of the od E 63.

There will come a point where cars stop delivering more and more horses with every generation. But we haven’t got there yet, with this – the new Mercedes-AMG E 53 – bosting as much power (sometimes) as the previous generation E 63. So what’s the new E 63 going to boast when it arrives?

The new AMg E 53 drops the V8 for a new 3.0-litre six-pot paied with an electric motor in the gearbox housing, with 443bhp from the ICE alone and another 160bhp from the motor for up to 603bhp. But only when you’re using ‘Race Start’, which means optioning the AMG Dynamic Plus Pack, otherwise it’s 577bhp.

The battery pack is the same as a regular E-Class PHEV with a 25.5kWh capacity promising up to 60 miles of EV running, and with all the beans directed to acceleration the saloon will hit 62mph in 3.8 seconds. It also comes with official economy of 348mpg, but you won’t be buying an E 53 to poodle around so you’ll be lucky to hit 30mpg in the real world.

Tweaks under the skin – aside from the new PHEV setup – include a wider track at the front allowing new suspension geometry, coil springs and dual-valve dampers, new 360mm fron discs (390mm with the aforementioned AMG Dynamic Plus Pack), and up to 21″ wheels.

The comstic tweaks are rather low-key AMG, with AMG grille, tweked bumes and side sills, more aggresive air intakes, bottlid spoiler on the saloon and quad tailpipes.

Interior twesk are small with an AMG steering wheel, and the option of AMG bucjet seats and carbon fibre bits.

No prices yet for the new E 53, but it’ll likely start the wrong side of £100k.