New Mercedes-AMG E 63 gets a TWEAK or three to keep up with the new BMW M5

The Mercedes-AMG E63 gets an update for 2020 to go along with the updates for the rest of the E-Class range, including technology and cosmetic improvements.

Mercedes has been busy updating the E-Class range for 2020 and, just as BMW has done with the new M5, they’ve left the updates for the range-topping model to the end. So say hello to the new 2020 Mercedes-AMG E63. Although in the UK you can only say hello to the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S, but you can have it as a saloon or estate.

Up front there are tweaked multibeam LED headlights sitting at the side of a tweaked Panamericana grille with vertical slats, wider wheel arches to accommodate a wider track and bigger air intakes to feed the big V8 with copious amounts of fresh air.

Round the back there are new tail lights extending in to the bootlid and new exhaust tips, a boot lip spoiler on the saloon and new diffuser, 20″ alloys in black or diamond cut and big brakes with a carbon ceramic option. There are also new paint options.

Mercedes has decided that the AMG 63 S already has enough power, so the output of 603bhp and 627lb/ft of torque remains the same, enough to get 62mph in 3.4 seconds (the state is a tenth slower) and on to 186mph if you opt for the AMG Driver’s Pack, with rear-biased 4WD and a ‘Drift’ mode.

Inside there’s Mercedes’ latest MBUX, and the E63 S also gets a new steering wheel – in leather, Dinamica microfibre or a combination of both – Nappa leather, twin 12.5″ displays and lumps of carbon fibre.

No prices yet, but the new AMG E63 S goes on sale next month (July 2020) and is likely to cost a bit more than the current car’s £95k.