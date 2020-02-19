New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe: The GLE 63 S with a coupe roof and bigger price

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe arrives with the same 603bhp V8 as the regular GLE 63 S, but a bigger price tag and coupe roof.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 arrived in the UK at the end of last year, so, inevitably, the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe has to follow. And here it is.

Just like its regular GLE 63 sibling, the only version of the GLE 63 coming to the UK is the full-fat GLE 63 S, which means proper supercar performance – well, in a straight line – from Mercedes’ big SUV.

That means AMG’s 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 with 48V starter-alternator delivering a combined 603bhp, enough to get to 62mph in a scant 3.8 seconds and on to 174mph. Which is the exact same performance as the regular GLE 63 S.

Again, just like the regular GLS 63 S, the Coupe gets a nine-speed auto with 4Matic+ four-wheel drive, air suspension, active roll stabilisation and a selection of driving modes.

The same cosmetic titivations the GLE 63 S got also apply to the Coupe – as well as the coupe roofline – which means butch front, big splitter, Panamerica grille, powerdomes on the bonnet and a set of 22″ alloys.

The inside is also identical, with the only exception being a bit less lights and headroom in the back thanks to that coupe roofline.

New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe will be on sale in the spring in the UK, although Mercedes has yet to decide how much more they want to charge you for adding a coupe roofline.